Chelsea and Xabi Alonso are reportedly looking to sign €100m rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios as their Enzo Fernandez replacement.

The Stamford Bridge club had hoped to sign Monaco’s Lamine Camara in the final moments of deadline day as their replacement for £125 million man Fernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cheslea were left high and dry by the Ligue 1 side, however, and are now looking a little short in central midfield.

Alonso currently has Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson at his disposal for the position.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are looking to change that in the new year and are plotting a massive €100 million offer to tempt Atletico into selling Barrios.

Alonso is said to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, believing he possesses all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

Any potential move won’t be straightforward, however, especially mid-season. Simeone considers Barrios to be a cornerstone of his side.

The midfielder currently has a €500 million release clause in his contract.