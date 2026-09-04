Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United

Real Madrid lineup v Real Betis: Confirmed team news as Mourinho plots Silva start

Arsenal sweat on Guimaraes and Mosquera fitness for Chelsea

Most read on Flashscore News

Richarlison left out of Spurs' 25-man squad list as Premier League exit looms

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Spurs exit, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

'I'll cherish everything': World Cup winner Llorente retires from international football

Tottenham lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi drops Richarlison exit update

Updated
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham face off with Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign as Roberto De Zerbi searches for his first points of the campaign.

De Zerbi saved Spurs from potential top-flight relegation at the back end of 2025/26 and the Italian coach has invested heavily in a revamped squad over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His new-look team have looked disjointed so far, with losses to Brentford and Newcastle United with no goals scored in either game, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

De Zerbi has rotated his starting line up in between both games, and he's expected to ring the changes once more, in an attempt to claim three points at the City Ground - with the hosts also yet to win under new boss Oliver Glasner.

Tottenham team news v Nottingham Forest

One player who will not be involved is wantaway striker Richarlison, who has been removed from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad, after failing to secure a deadline day exit.

The Brazilian could still make a move to Turkey and De Zerbi confirmed the club are in talks with clubs who remain eligible to sign players.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are both back in light training, but won't be involved, with loan signing Mykhailo Mudryk expected to be on the bench.

Tottenham predicted lineup v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick off time

This clash is set for a 3pm kick off UK time in Nottingham.

Key fact

Forest have an excellent recent record against Tottenham, with four consecutive Premier League wins home and away, including two 3-0 victories over them last season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRoberto De ZerbiRicharlisonTottenhamNottingham

Related Articles

Tottenham plan Richarlison exit after missing Premier League squad

Arsenal ready for Chelsea test as Spurs aim for first Premier League win of 2026/27

Richarlison left out of Tottenham’s 25-man Premier League squad