Tottenham lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi drops Richarlison exit update

Tottenham face off with Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign as Roberto De Zerbi searches for his first points of the campaign.

De Zerbi saved Spurs from potential top-flight relegation at the back end of 2025/26 and the Italian coach has invested heavily in a revamped squad over the summer.

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His new-look team have looked disjointed so far, with losses to Brentford and Newcastle United with no goals scored in either game, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

De Zerbi has rotated his starting line up in between both games, and he's expected to ring the changes once more, in an attempt to claim three points at the City Ground - with the hosts also yet to win under new boss Oliver Glasner.

Tottenham team news v Nottingham Forest

One player who will not be involved is wantaway striker Richarlison, who has been removed from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad, after failing to secure a deadline day exit.

The Brazilian could still make a move to Turkey and De Zerbi confirmed the club are in talks with clubs who remain eligible to sign players.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are both back in light training, but won't be involved, with loan signing Mykhailo Mudryk expected to be on the bench.

Tottenham predicted lineup v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick off time

This clash is set for a 3pm kick off UK time in Nottingham.

Key fact

Forest have an excellent recent record against Tottenham, with four consecutive Premier League wins home and away, including two 3-0 victories over them last season.