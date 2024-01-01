Tribal Football
Saudi option explored by Wolves keeper Sa
The Saudi Pro League is emerging as an option for Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The Sun says Sa's agents are in contact with Saudi Pro League clubs this weekend. The Saudi market shuts on September 2.

Sa has lost his place at Wolves after the arrival of Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace.

He is now ready to leave Molineux, with the Saudi option being explored.

Sa was left out of Wolves' matchday squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest as Johnstone made his debut.

