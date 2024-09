DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Wolves striker Silva

Las Palmas have signed Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

The Portugal U21 striker moves to LaLiga on-loan for the season.

Silva has made it clear he doesn't see his future at Molineux.

The striker enjoyed an impressive spell on-loan at Rangers last season.

The 22 year-old has five goals in 73 appearances for Wolves’ first-team.