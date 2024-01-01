DONE DEAL: Wolves snap up Chelsea defender Olagunju

Wolves have snapped up Chelsea defender Saheed Olagunju.

Olagunju moves to Wolves in a permanent transfer.

Wolves head of international youth recruitment, Harry Hooman, said: “Saheed’s someone we’ve admired from afar and for a long time while he’s been at Chelsea. If ever there was an opportunity to do something then we were going to look to move and that opportunity came available, so we moved quickly and we’re excited to get him in the building.

“He’s a very tall and athletic left-sided defender, but he’s also comfortable with the ball. Defensively, he likes to be on the front foot and playing high up the pitch – he’s comfortable defending on that high line and has that athleticism to defend the space in behind. He’s still very much growing into his frame and developing physically, which is exciting because he’s nowhere near finished in terms of what he could become. There’s lots of potential there and a high ceiling in terms of his long-term potential.

“We were really impressed with his attitude and intelligence, and it seems like he’s come from a really good family with good people around him. This will hopefully help him settle in and then kick on over the next couple of years.”