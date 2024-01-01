Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle

DONE DEAL: Wolves snap up Chelsea defender Olagunju

DONE DEAL: Wolves snap up Chelsea defender Olagunju
DONE DEAL: Wolves snap up Chelsea defender Olagunju
DONE DEAL: Wolves snap up Chelsea defender OlagunjuProfimedia
Wolves have snapped up Chelsea defender Saheed Olagunju.

Olagunju moves to Wolves in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wolves head of international youth recruitment, Harry Hooman, said: “Saheed’s someone we’ve admired from afar and for a long time while he’s been at Chelsea. If ever there was an opportunity to do something then we were going to look to move and that opportunity came available, so we moved quickly and we’re excited to get him in the building.

“He’s a very tall and athletic left-sided defender, but he’s also comfortable with the ball. Defensively, he likes to be on the front foot and playing high up the pitch – he’s comfortable defending on that high line and has that athleticism to defend the space in behind. He’s still very much growing into his frame and developing physically, which is exciting because he’s nowhere near finished in terms of what he could become. There’s lots of potential there and a high ceiling in terms of his long-term potential.

“We were really impressed with his attitude and intelligence, and it seems like he’s come from a really good family with good people around him. This will hopefully help him settle in and then kick on over the next couple of years.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOlagunju SaheedWolvesChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves sporting director Hobbs: Difficult to see Neto leave
Wolves boss O'Neil not giving up keeping Neto after Chelsea offer
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad