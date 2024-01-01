REVEALED: Sterling chose Arsenal over massive Saudi offer

Tribal Football
Raheem Sterling rejected a massive offer from Saudi Arabia to join Arsenal on deadline day Friday.

Sterling has signed with Arsenal on-loan from Chelsea to the end of the season.

The Mirror says the England international chose to remain in London, rather than accept a move to Saudi Arabia.

An unnamed Saudi Pro League club offered Sterling a multi-year contract package worth €40m-a-year.

However, Sterling instead agreed to move to the Gunners before Friday night's deadline fell.

