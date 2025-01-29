Santos president Teixeira sends message to Neymar: Remember your promise!

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is ready to welcome Neymar back home.

While agents have offered the Brazil star to Barcelona and MLS teams, Teixeira has declared Santos have won the race for Neymar's signature.

The veteran is set to Santos as a free agent after being released by mutual consent from his contract with Al-Hilal.

Posting to Instagram, Teixeira stated: "I remember as if it were today, when our eternal captain Zito, together with the German, came to tell me about another talent discovered by the dear and unforgettable Betinho. Neymar was his name. A name as different as his talent. And what a talent.

"What a pleasure it was to see that boy grow and become the genius who conquered the santista nation, Brazil and the world.

"You, Neymar, took leave of Vila Belmiro to make your dreams come true. But you left a promise that we have never forgotten: 'I'm leaving, but I'll be back'".

Continuing in his video message: "Do you remember? I am sure that this phrase has accompanied you all this time. The time has come, Neymar. The time has come to return to your people. To your home, to our favorite club. Welcome, little Ney! Boy from Vila Belmiro! Come and be happy again with our sacred shirt. The santista nation awaits you with open arms."