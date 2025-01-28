HE'S FREE! Neymar and Al Hilal end contract by mutual consent

Brazil star Neymar's contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has been terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old Brazilian forward joined Al-Hilal for 90 million euros in August 2023.

But he has only played seven matches due to injuries, despite being the world's most expensive footballer after his 2017 move to Paris St-Germain.

Neymar has only made two appearances this season, with his last being a substitute appearance in November.

He has been heavily linked with a return to his former club Santos in Brazil.

"The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career at Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career," Al-Hilal said.