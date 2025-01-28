Tribal Football
Agents for Neymar offer him to Barcelona

Agents for free agent Neymar have offered the Brazil attacker to Barcelona.

Neymar was released from his contract at Al-Hilal yesterday.

Journalist Víctor Navarro, who works for COPE, states that Barcelona were recently offered the opportunity to sign Neymar.

However, there is unlikely to be a return to La Liga - as talks are at an advanced stage with Santos.

The 32-year-old's ambition going forward is to secure consistent playing time in order to be ready for the 2026 World Cup.

 

