Tribal Football
Most Read
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Smith names two Arsenal stars who should be sold to sign Newcastle's Isak

Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with 1.3bn package drawn up
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with 1.3bn package drawn upLaLiga
Real Madrid have left the door ajar to negotiating the sale of Vinicius Junior to Saudi Pro League clubs.

AS say Saudi Pro League's directors are continuing their push for the Brazil star.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Al-Hilal have been identified as the most likely destination if Real Madrid agrees to sell the 24-year-old.

The Saudis are ready to pay €300m to buy Vinícius Júnior.

In addition, a five-year contract worth €200m-a-year has been presented.

This means that the operation would cost a total of €1.3bn.

According to reports, Real Madrid will refer to the star's buyout clause of €1bn. But the Spanish giants would be ready to negotiate a lower fee if Vinícius Júnior were to ask to leave.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridAl HilalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agents for Neymar offer him to Barcelona
HE'S FREE! Neymar and Al Hilal end contract by mutual consent
€700M? SPL chiefs draw up mega spending plans for Vini Jr AND Barcelona star Pedri