Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with 1.3bn package drawn up

Real Madrid have left the door ajar to negotiating the sale of Vinicius Junior to Saudi Pro League clubs.

AS say Saudi Pro League's directors are continuing their push for the Brazil star.

Advertisement Advertisement

Al-Hilal have been identified as the most likely destination if Real Madrid agrees to sell the 24-year-old.

The Saudis are ready to pay €300m to buy Vinícius Júnior.

In addition, a five-year contract worth €200m-a-year has been presented.

This means that the operation would cost a total of €1.3bn.

According to reports, Real Madrid will refer to the star's buyout clause of €1bn. But the Spanish giants would be ready to negotiate a lower fee if Vinícius Júnior were to ask to leave.