Santos president Teixeira: How we convinced Neymar to return

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is proud of seeing Neymar hit the ground running since his return.

After an injury-plagued time with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, the former Barcelona and PSG star has offered signs of getting back to his best with Santos.

Barely a month into his return, Neymar has already been recalled to the Brazil squad.

A proud Teixeira told Marca of the move: "In December 2023, I had a meeting with Neymar's father during the election campaign. Neymar was undergoing treatment here in Rio de Janeiro. I showed him the project, and from there we started connecting. Everything stems from trust.

"From the economic point of view, there was no comparison with any proposal from outside the country. They were all superior to Santos's, which is a project under reconstruction, and that's exactly what we're doing. We focused on the technical side and on being able to recover physically as quickly as possible.

"With him came important proposals, projects that we've been implementing since his arrival. He brought with him the arrival of sponsors... but above all, we wanted him to be involved in the project as well."

Teixeira, who is now in his third separate spell as Santos president, says the Brazil recall has confirmed that Neymar's decision was right.

"He's doing very well, very focused on his work. We're familiar with the Brazilian schedule here; you play on Wednesdays and Sundays. He's very dedicated to training and matches, growing increasingly physically and with confidence, which is very important.

"He's very committed to the project and the players, who see him as a role model. The rest of the team trust him. He's committed to the project and the group of players.

"The hardest part is already done, which was having him here. We'll see the club's technical response and results; we're working on sponsorships... he's already shown he's not worried about the financial aspect.

"The entire technical committee supported him in his matches; everyone supports Santos, and the entire country does. And that will influence the possibility of him staying here in the near future . The national team has called him back."