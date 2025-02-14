REVEALED: Neymar sees Santos as stepping stone; hoping for Barcelona call

Santos signing Neymar has hopes to making a return to Barcelona this year.

Neymar left Al-Hilal for a return to former club Santos last month.

However, the striker has only signed a contract that extends until the summer.

And Cadena SER is reporting that Neymar's ambition is to return to Europe for next season, with his big dream being a return to Barcelona.

The 33-year-old's purpose in moving to Santos is to prove to big clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, ​​that he is still good enough to play at the highest level.

Neymar's stay in the Saudi Pro League was marred by major injury problems.