REVEALED: Neymar sees Santos as stepping stone; hoping for Barcelona call
Santos signing Neymar has hopes to making a return to Barcelona this year.
Neymar left Al-Hilal for a return to former club Santos last month.
However, the striker has only signed a contract that extends until the summer.
And Cadena SER is reporting that Neymar's ambition is to return to Europe for next season, with his big dream being a return to Barcelona.
The 33-year-old's purpose in moving to Santos is to prove to big clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, that he is still good enough to play at the highest level.
Neymar's stay in the Saudi Pro League was marred by major injury problems.