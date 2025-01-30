Neymar announces he's joining Santos

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Neymar has announced he's returning to Santos.

The former Barcelona and PSG star joins Santos as a free agent after his release from his Al-Hilal contract.

Neymar is set to sign an initial short-term deal with Santos.

He said: "I just can't hold it in until tomorrow - I'll sign the contract at Santos.

"I've been wishing for this moment to come true for a long time. It's been more than 12 years since I left but it seems like it was yesterday.

"My feelings for the club and fans have never changed."

Neymar scored 136 goals in 225 games for Santos in his first spell, before leaving in 2013 for Barcelona.

