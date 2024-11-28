Salah the dream signing for Saudi Pro League as Liverpool contract winds down

Salah is the dream signing for the Saudi Pro League as his Liverpool contract winds down

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is the dream signing for the Saudi Pro League with a number of clubs interested in signing him for free at the end of his contract.

Salah admitted he was “more out than in” when asked about current negotiations regarding his contract situation with Liverpool which is still ongoing despite his excellent form for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

His contract expires at the end of the season and after he was the subject of a failed £150M offer from Saudi club Al-Ittihad in summer 2023 Liverpool could be regretting letting him run his deal down for this long.

The rumours of the 32-year-old departing for the Saudi league come from the Daily Mail who claim that any deal for Salah to join the league would be on par or even eclipse the figures set by Cristiano Ronaldo who is the current star of the league.

Salah’s arrival in the league would draw the eyes of many and could be a lucrative move for the Saudi League who have gained much attention after Ronaldo committed his future to Al-Nassr in recent years.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play