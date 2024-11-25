The Saudi Special w/ Nicola Giuliani: Teti transforming Al Shabab; Pioli ideal for Al-Nassr; SPL will lead market

“Football is football. You cannot be surprised.”

Roberto Mancini’s agent Nicola Giuliani has a relaxed view on the former recently leaving his post as coach of the Saudi Arabian national team. He does offer Tribalfootball some elaboration on the subject, though.

“As I told you the last time we spoke, I think this kind of job needs time because Saudi Arabia have great potential. It is a great project, but they need time. You cannot change everything in one-two years. Maybe you need three, maybe four or five years to get some big result. In a short period of time, no one can do anything special. They have all the things they need to achieve good results, but you cannot buy time.”

Former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is in charge of Al Nassr, Luca Antonini is the youth coach at the same club while Luigi Di Biagio is still in charge of the Saudi U23s. Is the Italian influence growing inside the Saudi game?

“In my opinion, Italian, Spanish, and some German coaches are the best in the world. For a country like Saudi Arabia, who wants to grow, to develop football, they must employ these kinds of coaches. Pioli made something special in Milan, and I'm very happy for him and for Saudi as well. I think it's a perfect match between a top coach and a top league.

Could we see even more Italian coaches moving into various levels of Saudi Arabian football, like we’ve seen with the aforementioned Antonini?

“I think it's a good choice to join Saudi Arabian football now because in two or three years you won’t have access to this kind of opportunity. If one believes Saudi Arabia will become one of the best leagues in the world, now is the right time to be brave and smart and join a club.

Domenico Teti is managing Al-Shabab, who have just signed Giacomo Bonaventura. Could we see more Italian players now going to the SPL?

“Let me start by saying what a fantastic job Domenico Teti has done at Al-Shabab. He’s moved the club to a different level. Particularly at the beginning of the season, they got some super results. Teti knows international football very well, and I'm not surprised he signed an Italian player. This is just the beginning of a long process and many other Italian players will join Saudi Arabian football, no doubt about that.

“The Saudi Professional League is a top league right now. It's not a good league, it's a top league which can reach the same level as the best four or five leagues in Europe. Right now, you have four big clubs while the rest struggle a little bit to be competitive. When the process is finalized, at least 10, 12, 14 clubs can fight for the title, but again, they need time.

“Do you remember when the Premier League started their process? At the beginning, no one wanted to join the Premier League, they all preferred to go to Italy or Spain. Now, everyone wants to join the Premier League. The process needs time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte and Kanté all made a difference for their national teams this past week. Surely a positive for the SPL?

“These kinds of players not only bring technical skills to the league. They are bringing a culture of how to win in football. Ronaldo is one of the best in history, but it's not just for his skills, it’s for his mind, his behaviour, for his attitude.

How important is the Asian Champions League to the top clubs in Saudi Arabia?

“In my opinion, an international competition is the most important thing you can play. It's a perfect place and opportunity to improve and develop your skills and your mentality as well. Playing well in your local league is one thing. Playing well in an international tournament takes it to a different level.”

Does the Asian Champions League have the potential to be as big as the European version?

“Why not? Football changes very, very fast. Right now, the difference is too big, though, but let’s see. If you work properly, you can reach very important results.“

We're coming up to the January transfer window. Do you expect any big movements?

“They can surprise us, of course, because they like to surprise the world of football, but I don’t think they will do something special in January. In the summer, they will be the top market. Everyone is expecting something special to happen next summer.”

