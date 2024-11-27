Saudi Pro League make early call on Liverpool star Salah

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Saudi Pro League are not actively pursuing Salah as his contract runs down
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah may NOT have the Anfield alternative that he was expecting.

The Egyptian is locked in contract negotiations with the club, who do not want to commit to a multi-year, high wage deal.

Salah is in the form of his life, but is 32, which is giving the Reds pause for giving him a two or three-year extension.

Per Sky Sports, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are not actively pursuing Salah at present.

While he is a target and one they would love to sign, they are not going to push the matter either.

If he becomes a free agent, they will go after Salah, but they will not push him to leave European football until he is ready.

