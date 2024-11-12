Saudi option looms as Liverpool and Salah "remain far apart"

Tribal Football
Liverpool and Mohamed Salah remain "far apart" as new contract talks rumble on.

Salah's current deal is due to expire at the end of this season.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s management are still in talks about a potential new contract beyond 2025. 

"However, no agreement has been reached yet, as both parties remain far apart.  

"Salah has other top options in both Saudi Arabia and Europe."

