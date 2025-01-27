Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Salah reportedly rejects Liverpool's latest contract extension offer
Forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly rejected Liverpool's latest contract extension offer, according to Egyptian outlet Masrawy. 

The striker is seeking a commitment of at least two to three years at this stage of his career.

Liverpool's cautious approach with players over 30 has created a stumbling block. 

Salah's current deal expires at the end of the season, making him a potential free agent. 

Despite his desire to stay, the club's policy on multi-year deals for older players complicates negotiations. 

Salah's future remains uncertain as he continues to perform at a high level for Liverpool. 

The situation has sparked interest from other clubs, with the Saudi Pro League very keen on bringing Salah to the Middle East.

