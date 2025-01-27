Salah reportedly rejects Liverpool's latest contract extension offer

Forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly rejected Liverpool's latest contract extension offer, according to Egyptian outlet Masrawy.

The striker is seeking a commitment of at least two to three years at this stage of his career.

Liverpool's cautious approach with players over 30 has created a stumbling block.

Salah's current deal expires at the end of the season, making him a potential free agent.

Despite his desire to stay, the club's policy on multi-year deals for older players complicates negotiations.

Salah's future remains uncertain as he continues to perform at a high level for Liverpool.

The situation has sparked interest from other clubs, with the Saudi Pro League very keen on bringing Salah to the Middle East.