Ex-Everton chief says Al-Hilal's contract offer to Liverpool star Salah is "huge numbers"

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains a hot topic this season.

Reds fans are awaiting news on Salah’s future, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite his desire to stay, as reported by Liverpool ECHO in September, no extension has been agreed.

After a 3-2 win over Southampton in November, Salah expressed his disappointment at not receiving a formal contract offer from the club.

He mentioned feeling "more out than in" at Liverpool.

The uncertainty surrounding his future continues to generate significant discussion.

“I don’t think Liverpool will want to match the Saudi offer, given the age of Salah," ex-Everton chief Keith Wyness told Football Insider's Insider Track podcast.

“Al-Hilal have come out of the pack, and it’s huge numbers.

“It won’t just be the football numbers, it’s also the status he would have in Saudi. But I don’t think this will be a question of money – because there’s only one winner in that case.

“It’s a question of what he wants to do on the pitch. Does he want to get more records at Liverpool? It’ll come down to what he wants football-wise.”