Al-Hilal chiefs in London for talks with reps for Liverpool stars Salah, Van Dijk

Al-Hilal are in talks to sign Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus admitted his interest in Egypt striker Salah on Friday and it's emerged Reds captain Van Dijk is also a target.

Both senior players are off contract in June and Al-Hilal are working on Bosman agreements with the pair's advisors.

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority Sport channel are reporting Al-Hilal powerbrokers are in London for talks with representatives of Salah and Van Dijk.

Posting on its Twitter page, the source stated, “News has arrived that Al-Hilal Club President Fahd bin Nafel and Saad Al-Ladheeth are in London, and Salah is 99% a Hilal player and Van Dijk is close.”