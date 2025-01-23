PSG preparing massive offer for Liverpool ace Salah

Paris Saint-Germain will pull out all the stops to secure Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

The striker is wanted by a host of teams in Europe and in the Middle East.

Given he is out of contract at Liverpool, L’Equipe states that a deal could be possible.

Salah is enticed by the PSG offer, as he would get to stay in European football.

His preference is to remain at the Premier League club, but Liverpool's offer remains on the table.

The Reds hope they can tie him down eventually, but PSG are not ready to give up.