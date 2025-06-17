Ronaldo's move to Al-Hilal would be "completely counterintuitive" says chief executive

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move from Al-Nassr to Al-Hilal would be counterintuitive, according to Chief Executive Officer Esteve Calzada.

Ronaldo did score 93 goals and add 19 assists in 105 games during his three seasons with Al-Nassr but came away with nothing but the Arab Club Champions Cup in what many feel has been a waste of time for one of the best players of all time in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal, who have won the league since Ronaldo’s arrival, were linked with a possible deal for the 40-year-old Portugal forward but a deal now looks unlikely.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both rival Riyadh clubs are controlled by the country's Public Investment Fund and with the 40 year old out of contract this month, Ronaldo’s future has been up in the air. Now, Calzada told BBC Sport that a move for the Portuguese international would not make sense to either side.

"We normally don't comment on players' situations, particularly because our name is always put out there, when a player or an agent wants to negotiate a better deal with his club, or is trying to move out.

"It's been a very weird transfer window, it's a very short period of time.

"You don't want to take a decision thinking about this tournament that then you have to carry on with for the next two or three years.

"As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it's certainly completely counter-intuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you.

"Even more when it's only for three to four weeks.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino boldly claimed that Ronaldo could play in the Club World Cup this summer despite his team not qualifying but a move never occured. It looks increasingly likely that he will move on this summer but Calzada admits that even though Al-Hilal are trying to improve their team, Ronaldo will not be a part of it.

"We've been trying to see if we can reinforce the team. But some players were with a mindset of 'holidays already', some players were sometimes just asking for too much money, and we're aware that our team is extremely competitive.

"We'll go into the traditional transfer window after the tournament still with the biggest ambitions to see if we can reinforce the team even more."