Ronaldo explains decision to sign new Al-Nassr contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained committing to a new deal with Al-Nassr.

The 40 year-old striker has signed a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr, admitting he has an eye on next year's World Cup.

He told Al-Nassr TV: "I had some offers to play in the (Club) World Cup, but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup at the end."

Ronaldo said he decided to "not listen" to offers in order to be "ready not only for Al Nassr, but also for the national team".

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has managed 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and is well on his way to reaching 1,000 senior goals in his career, with a current tally of 938 for club and country.