IN DETAIL: The breakdown of Ronaldo's new £500M Al-Nassr contract

Cristiano Ronaldo's new two-year contract with Al-Nassr is the biggest in sporting history, it has been revealed.

The Portuguese great has signed a new two-year deal which could bring over £500m to Ronaldo over the length of the contract.

Effectively, Ronaldo will earn £488,000-a-week while he has been handed a signing bonus of £24.5m which increases to £38m if he triggers the second year of his contract.

Ronaldo also has taken a 15 per cent stake in Al-Nassr worth £33m, reports The Sun.

On Thursday, the 40 year-old and the club confirmed the decision, with Ronaldo posting on X: "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr will also lay on staff for Ronaldo and his family. The family household will have 16 people working full-time - three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners and four security people - who will be paid for by Al-Nassr at a cost of around £1.4m.

The use of a private jet and outside sponsorship deals which could total £60m are also included in the agreement.