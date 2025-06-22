Tribal Football
River Plate coach Gallardo: I did try to sign Ronaldo

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo has confirmed they tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the Club World Cup (CWC).

Ronaldo fielded interest from several CWC participants before ultimately choosing to not take part. The Portuguese great is now in talks to extend his contract at Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Gallardo told ESPN: "In mid-March, I said to him informally through a mutual friend: 'Hey, I have a Club World Cup team for a player like you, who has shaped an entire era. Do you have any intentions of playing in the tournament?'

"He not only felt recognised - he also considered it, but then replied: 'I have to prepare for next season.'

"I was lucky enough to meet him at a meeting in Saudi Arabia, which I was invited to. I met not only a professional guy, but also a good person. We formed a friendship."

