Ronaldo admits he has played under some "f***ing clueless" coaches throughout career

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he has played under some "f***ing clueless" coaches during his career.

While he has worked with top managers like Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Carlo Ancelotti, he hasn’t always agreed with his bosses.

In a recent interview with El Chiringuito, he seemingly took a dig at former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

“I learned from everyone. I had some really bad coaches,” Ronaldo told El Chiringuito.

“Some of them don't have a f***ing clue about football at all.”

“I am the best player ever, I believe that,” he added bout himself.

“I’m fast, I'm strong, (I score) with my header, with the left, no one has ever been more complete than me.

“You may prefer Pele, Messi, Maradona, I understand and respect that.

“If I finish on 920, 925 goals… it doesn't matter to me at all. I am the best in history. Period.

“If I reach 1,000 goals, great. If not, that's fine too. Numbers don’t lie.”