Real Madrid great Ronaldo: Take care of Mbappe; he needs to learn striker role

Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo says management must "take care" of Kylian Mbappe.

The Al-Nassr star insists Mbappe shouldn't be expected to play as a central striker.

He said on 'Los Amigos de Edu': "Take care of him. Take care of him. I'm telling the Real Madrid fans... Take care of the kid.

"Mbappé is very good and Real Madrid has to help him and protect him.

"I have no doubt that Mbappé will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans.

"I love him a lot, and not just because of the story he had when he was young, where he loved Cristiano Ronaldo a lot and he was his idol. But I really see him as a great player and he is going to bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid.

"I watch Real Madrid from time to time because my son Mateo likes Mbappé a lot.

The forward position makes things a bit complicated for Mbappé, because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion... It's not that he doesn't know how, it's not his position."

"If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a 9. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget.

"Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker.

"If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker."

