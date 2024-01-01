REVEALED: Two Saudi clubs in talks with ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea

Tribal Football
REVEALED: Two Saudi clubs in talks with ex-Man Utd keeper De GeaTribalfootball
Al Shabab have made a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Now a year since being cut loose by United, De Gea has remained a free agent and insists he has not retired.

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting Saudi Pro League giants Al Shabab have made contact with the Spanish veteran.

Galetti states: "Al Shabab and another Saudi club are in talks with David De Gea for a possible free agent transfer.

"The Spanish goalkeeper - without a team for 1 year now - is evaluating the proposals received."

