Man Utd not ruling out Amrabat return

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat may yet go back to Manchester United next season.

The Moroccan was at United on loan from the Italian club for the past campaign.

However, he only found some form towards the very end of the campaign, starting in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Per the Manchester Evening News, there is a suggestion that may be signed on for next term and beyond.

United have not made a final decision about whether to sign Amrabat or target another midfielder.

The future of Casemiro may also play a role in the outcome, as he is being linked with a move away from United to the Saudi Pro League.