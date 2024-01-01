Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Al Nassr ready to launch bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Al Nassr ready to launch bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes
Al Nassr ready to launch bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes
Al Nassr ready to launch bid for Man Utd captain FernandesAction Plus
Al Nassr are ready to launch a bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been unsettled by reports that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to entertain offers for him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ESPN says Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are now readying an offer for the midfielder.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are already working in the region as they continue talks with Manchester City for goalkeeper Ederson.

Fernandes' situation is now set to become acute after Portugal's Euros exit.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueFernandes BrunoManchester UnitedAl NassrPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro continues Saudi talks
Agent fielding major offers as Fernandes demands Man Utd pay-rise
Ronaldo targets Casemiro, Nacho for Al-Nassr