Al Nassr ready to launch bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Al Nassr are ready to launch a bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been unsettled by reports that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to entertain offers for him.

ESPN says Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are now readying an offer for the midfielder.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are already working in the region as they continue talks with Manchester City for goalkeeper Ederson.

Fernandes' situation is now set to become acute after Portugal's Euros exit.