Man City threaten Man Utd plans after new Neves offer rejected
Manchester City have jumped into the race for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Manchester United have had a new offer of €65m rejected by Benfica for the youngster.

And now O Jogo says City are showing serious interest in Neves.

While a different player, City see Neves as a potential successor for Kevin de Bruyne in terms of midfield influence.

De Bruyne is currently the subject of serious interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

For their part, Benfica are insisting Neves won't leave for less than €100m.

