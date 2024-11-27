REVEALED: Palace coach recalls crazy Neymar contract clause at PSG

Crystal Palace youth coach Lewis Bryon has revealed one "crazy" bonus Neymar had in his contract at PSG.

Neymar is now with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, but Bryon has recalled how he was informed of one clause the Brazilian had in his bank-busting PSG deal.

On the X account, Football Tweet, it was posted: "Crystal Palace academy coach Lewis Bryon: 'The maddest clause I've heard is Neymar at PSG!

"'On a coaching course, I was with a member of PSG's staff.

"'He said Neymar had a clause in his contract that every time he went over and claps the fans after a match, he gets a €200,000...'"

