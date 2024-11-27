Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin

REVEALED: Palace coach recalls crazy Neymar contract clause at PSG

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Palace coach recalls crazy Neymar contract clause at PSG
REVEALED: Palace coach recalls crazy Neymar contract clause at PSGSaudi Arabia 2034
Crystal Palace youth coach Lewis Bryon has revealed one "crazy" bonus Neymar had in his contract at PSG.

Neymar is now with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, but Bryon has recalled how he was informed of one clause the Brazilian had in his bank-busting PSG deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the X account, Football Tweet, it was posted: "Crystal Palace academy coach Lewis Bryon: 'The maddest clause I've heard is Neymar at PSG!

"'On a coaching course, I was with a member of PSG's staff.

"'He said Neymar had a clause in his contract that every time he went over and claps the fans after a match, he gets a €200,000...'"

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueNeymarBryon LewisPSGCrystal PalaceAl HilalLigue 1Premier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
The Saudi Special w/ Nicola Giuliani: Teti transforming Al Shabab; Pioli ideal for Al-Nassr; SPL will lead market
Father of Neymar: Why Al-Hilal determined to keep hold of him