Father of Neymar: Why Al-Hilal determined to keep hold of him

The father of Al Hilal star Neymar insists his future is yet to be decided.

The former Barcelona attacker has been linked with a return to former club Santos as his contract runs down.

But Neymar Snr told Roundcast: "We'll wait and see what happens, and how Neymar really feels. He will be free to decide. We have never been so free to decide where we will go and to have a 32-year-old guy free is a gift for any club."

But Neymar Snr says his son will play in the new Club World Cup with Al-Hilal.

“All the clubs are going to be there, and Al-Hilal too, they have earned their place there. They already have one of the biggest stars for this kind of tournament, and a boy who has experience at this level.

"That is why they have not given up on his contract.

"He is under contract until 2025. We do not know anything more. I see speculation, we are prepared for that. I know that the market is waiting for him and waiting to see how he recovers, but he always comes back stronger. It will not be different this time."

