REVEALED: Barcelona teammates questioned Lewandowski's value
Robert Lewandowski's place at Barcelona has been questioned inside the dressing room.

TV3 says some Barca teammates have questioned the Pole's ability to maintain a high pressure pressing game that the team employs - particularly last season under former coach Xavi.

A similar attitude also exists inside the boardroom, which has explored the prospect of selling Lewandowski to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

However, with the arrival of new coach Hansi Flick, the concern has been dampened. Flick worked with Lewandowski at Bayern Munich and is happy to lean on the centre-forward again.

Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.

