Villa go for Barcelona winger Raphinha in LaLiga transfer merry-go-round

Aston Villa are launching a bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Sport says Villa plan to sell Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad and use the money raised to move for Raphinha.

Villa expect to sell Diaby for a mooted €60m.

In turn, Barca are seeking €70m to sell Brazil international Raphinha.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the Spanish giants that runs until the summer of 2027.

After Raphinha's sale, Barca will push to meet the €58m buyout clause in the Athletic Bilbao deal of Nico Williams.