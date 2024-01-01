Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summer

Barcelona are prepared to SELL Vitor Roque this summer.

The Brazilian striker only arrived in January from Athletico Paranaense, though struggled to win over former coach Xavi during the second-half of last season.

Sport says Barca chiefs do not see any room for Roque in new coach Hansi Flick's squad this season and a sale could happen.

It's suggested Barca will seek to sell in order to fund a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Lazio and and Porto are in contact, while Barca are also encouraging offers from the Saudi Pro League as they seek to maximise Roque's sale price.