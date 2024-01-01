Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summer

Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summer
Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summer
Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summerLaLiga
Barcelona are prepared to SELL Vitor Roque this summer.

The Brazilian striker only arrived in January from Athletico Paranaense, though struggled to win over former coach Xavi during the second-half of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport says Barca chiefs do not see any room for Roque in new coach Hansi Flick's squad this season and a sale could happen.

It's suggested Barca will seek to sell in order to fund a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Lazio and and Porto are in contact, while Barca are also encouraging offers from the Saudi Pro League as they seek to maximise Roque's sale price.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaLigaVitor RoqueBarcelonaAth BilbaoFC PortoLazioSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
AC Milan watching Barcelona defender Inigo's situation
Porto launching TRIPLE raid on Barcelona