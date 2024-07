Man City stand by price for Juventus, BVB target Couto

Manchester City are refusing to budge on their asking price for Yan Couto.

City have rejected an offer from Borussia Dortmund of €20m for the Brazil fullback, with Juventus also in contact.

However, City are insisting Couto won't leave for less than €30m this summer.

Couto spent last season on-loan with Girona, helping them finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

For the moment, Juve are yet to follow up initial enquiries with a concrete offer.