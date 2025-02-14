Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been in talks with the Saudi Pro League since 2023, it has been revealed.

Radio Marca says in the first meeting, held in 2023, Vinicius was in attendance. He personally sat down with Saudi Arabia officials to listen to the project they were offering in a relaxed chat, lasting approximately fifteen minutes, in which he showed interest in the proposals, not only economic, but also sporting and personal.

At that first meeting, powerbrokers from the striker's entourage, intermediaries and officials from the Royal House of Saudi Arabia met via video conference. The objective was to persuade 'Vini' with a promising future that is not based only on millions. In addition to beneficial commercial agreements, the Arabs tempted him with the idea of ​​being an 'ambassador' for the World Cup that will take place in 2034.

The financial amounts were agreed upon in a second meeting with a more formal character and in a safe place: Prague. In the Czech capital, away from the media spotlight and in neutral territory, Vinicius' agents met personally with the vice president of the Saudi Pro League, Saad Al Lazeez.

The exorbitant amounts put on the table amount to 1 billion euros for Vinicius for five seasons, meaning his salary would reach 200 million per season. The destination club is still not decided. Saudi Arabia is betting on him playing in Jeddah, although Neymar's departure from Al Hilal could change his course if the transfer is finally carried out.

The player's close entourage is very clear that this is an unprecedented and irresistible offer - and they made this clear to Vinicius Jr when they saw that the Arabs were serious. The dizzying figures and the projects offered have caused the player to consider his future.

More than a year and a half after learning of the billion-dollar offer for the first time, the links between Saudi Arabia and the player remain very clear. So much so that just three weeks ago his agent travelled to the Arab country for further talks.

That meeting came amid fresh reports of Vinicius Jr rejecting a new contract from Real Madrid. His currentl deal runs to 2027.