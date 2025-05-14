Real Madrid, Marseille alerted as Laporte seeks Al-Nassr exit

Aymeric Laporte is set to leave Al-Nassr this summer.

The former Manchester City defender is on £390,000-a-week at Al-Nassr and the Daily Mail says he has decided to leave the Saudi Pro League for a return to Europe.

Real Madrid are interested in the Spain international, along with Robert de Zerbi's Olympique Marseille.

A testing relationship with Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli is said to be at the heart of Laporte's decision to seek a move away.

Laporte was a starter for Spain in their triumphant Euros final against England last summer.