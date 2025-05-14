Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid

Real Madrid, Marseille alerted as Laporte seeks Al-Nassr exit

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid, Marseille alerted as Laporte seeks Al-Nassr exit
Real Madrid, Marseille alerted as Laporte seeks Al-Nassr exitDAZN
Aymeric Laporte is set to leave Al-Nassr this summer.

The former Manchester City defender is on £390,000-a-week at Al-Nassr and the Daily Mail says he has decided to leave the Saudi Pro League for a return to Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Madrid are interested in the Spain international, along with Robert de Zerbi's Olympique Marseille.

A testing relationship with Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli is said to be at the heart of Laporte's decision to seek a move away.

Laporte was a starter for Spain in their triumphant Euros final against England last summer.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaporte AymericAl NassrMarseilleReal MadridManchester CityLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Prem giants alerted as Real Madrid prepared to sell unhappy Rodrygo
Vinicius Jr commits to new Real Madrid contract
Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest