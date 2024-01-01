Real Madrid defender Rudiger receives 'huge proposal' from Al Ittihad, but...

Toni Rudiger is refusing to be tempted away from Real Madrid.

Toni Rudiger is refusing to be tempted away from Real Madrid.

Sky Deutschland has stated Al Nassr and Al-Hilal want to sign Rüdiger.

And now another Saudi club, Al-Ittihad, are eyeing the 31-year-old.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Despite reports on huge proposal from Al Ittihad, Toni Rudiger is not even considering to leave Real Madrid this summer.

"Full focus on Real Madrid project, no plans to join Saudi Pro League now despite interest.

"Feeling mutual as Real consider Rudiger untouchable."