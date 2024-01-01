Michel's Al-Qadsiah chasing Real Madrid captain Nacho

Newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah are chasing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez.

Off contract at the end of the month, Nacho's future appears destined for the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are both interested in the defender, but are yet to make a formal proposal, says Marca.

However, now Al-Qadsiah are in contact and showing the most serious interest in signing the Spain international.

Real legend Michel is head coach of Al-Quadsiah, while they have Spaniards Joel Robles and Álvaro González also on the books.