Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal go for Real Madrid defender Rudiger

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are eyeing Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger.

Sky Deutschland says both Saudi clubs are ready to bid big for the Germany international.

Indeed, their proposals have been dubbed 'astronomical'.

Rudiger is tempted, but Real chiefs are reluctant to part with the veteran defender.

As is coach Carlo Ancelotti, who regards Rudiger as an essential member of his team for the new season.