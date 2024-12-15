Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
AGREED! Man Utd and Cerro Porteno settle on Leon fee

PSG captain Marquinhos on shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubs

Paul Vegas
PSG captain Marquinhos on shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubs
PSG captain Marquinhos on shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubsTribalfootball
PSG captain Marquinhos is a target for the Saudi Pro League.

L'Equipe says the Brazil international's camp are now in contact with SPL clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

No specific buyers have been named for the central defender, who is bound to PSG until 2028.

There were several unsuccessful attempts to poach him from Saudi Arabia in the summer. 

However, a fresh attempt is now being made ahead of the January market.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueMarquinhosPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Pogba hints new club announcement close
Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee Simons
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"