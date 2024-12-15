PSG captain Marquinhos on shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubs

PSG captain Marquinhos is a target for the Saudi Pro League.

L'Equipe says the Brazil international's camp are now in contact with SPL clubs.

No specific buyers have been named for the central defender, who is bound to PSG until 2028.

There were several unsuccessful attempts to poach him from Saudi Arabia in the summer.

However, a fresh attempt is now being made ahead of the January market.

