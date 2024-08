Prem and Saudi interest arrives for PSG whiz Lee

PSG midfielder Kang-In Lee is attracting major transfer interest.

Foot Mercato says Saudi Pro League and Premier League clubs are in contact with PSG for the South Korea international.

While no clubs are named, it's suggested PSG are prepared to sell Lee as they seek to offset the funds needed to prise Victor Osimhen away from Napoli.

One Saudi club is prepared to make Lee the highest paid player in the League.

Lee, formerly of Valencia, has a deal with PSG to 2028.