Portugal coach Martinez on Ronaldo: Disciplined, committed and our captain

Paul Vegas
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after their Nations League win against Poland.

Ronaldo scored twice in the 5-1 rout on Friday night.

Martinez said of the Al Nassr striker: "Disciplined, committed, captain and continues to do what he does best, which is score goals.

"For us, the attitude and example he gives as captain are very important."

On the other hand, regarding the victory  against Poland : "All the players were dissatisfied, I think there is not a player who, during the break, did not have the feeling and the sentiment that we could not continue on the same path. I think that the team, in general, has qualities, values ​​that are very important, beyond what we can do tactically, technically and physically.

"But today we showed at half-time that the team has character, that the team has a lot of responsibility and wearing the Portugal shirt is a source of pride and an important thing."

