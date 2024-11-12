Al Nassr star Ronaldo says he wants to reach 1000 career goals but...

Ronaldo says he wants to reach 1000 career goals but his body may not allow him to

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he may miss out on one big target in his career.

The Portuguese marksman has long admitted that he desires to reach 1,000 career goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is currently at around 908 goals, but would have to play for at least two or three more seasons to reach 1,000.

The Al Nassr star said at a recent award ceremony: “I now face my life as living in the moment. I can't think long term anymore.

“I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals, but it seems that now everything is easy, just last month I reached 900.

"It's about living in the moment, seeing how my legs will respond in the next few years. If I reach 1,000 goals, that's fine, but if I don't, I'm already the player with the most goals in history.”