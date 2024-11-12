Al Hilal star Neymar "settled, happy" and backing Saudi Arabia World Cup 2034 bid

Brazil and Al Hilal SFC superstar, Neymar Jr believes Saudi Arabia has all the potential to be the best World Cup ever, if the Kingdom secures the right to host the FIFA World Cup™ in 2034.

Following an exclusive tour of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid exhibition, Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer and Riyadh resident has thrown his full support behind the bid.

Having lived in the Kingdom for the last year and witnessed the country’s deep love of the game alongside its ambitious plans to host in 2034, Neymar Jr said: “I think it's the best project I've ever seen in my life, and I'm happy to be a part of it and help out in some way. It’s incredible. They've thought of everything, not only for the players but also for the fans.”

The tour, led by Hammad Albalawi, Head of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid unit, gave the global icon a chance to immerse himself in the future and explore the bid’s five proposed host cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha and NEOM through interactive digital displays. Scaled models brought to life some of the 15 incredible stadiums proposed to host the FIFA World Cup™ in ten years’ time.

Aiming to be the first ever host of a single nation 48-team FIFA World Cup™, the Saudi Arabian bid promises to be easy to get to, with 60% of the world’s population within an 8-hour flight; and easy to get around, with average internal flight-times between host cities under two hours. About players and fans being at the heart of the Saudi bid plan, Neymar Jr remarked:

“Everything relates to football. They're thinking about the players so that there are no long flights and travel time, making it easier to get from the game to the hotel and from the hotel to the game, so that we can recover faster.”

In playing for Al Hilal SFC and in living in Riyadh with his family, Neymar Jr has experienced the growth and investment that has gone into growing the game in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues on its trajectory as one of the fastest and most exciting growth stories in world football.

But it’s the warmth of the people that stands out most for the 32-year-old Brazilian, and that’s something he wants the world to embrace.

“I have to admit that I was quite surprised by Saudi Arabia, by everything. Because from the outside, from a distance, we have a very different perspective of what the country is really like. When people come here, they have a different, a very positive perspective, just like I did. I was surprised.

“So, it is very important for everybody from all over the world to know more about Saudi culture. I have to say that I'm very happy. My family is very happy. Today, I've been living here for over a year, so I'm already settled”, added Neymar Jr.

Neymar backing Saudi World Cup 2034 bid Saudi Arabia World Cup 2034

Despite an unfortunate injury setback which has limited his appearances for Saudi Pro League Champions Al Hilal SFC the forward, who has featured and scored for Brazil in three different FIFA World Cup™ finals, has been stunned by the support he has received from local fans during his recovery. An aspect he puts down to the fresh energy of the country’s youth, with 63% of the Saudi population under the age of 30.

“It creates an incredible buzz because there are so many young people, practically all around my age, who have been following my career for most of my life. So everywhere I go, I'm very well received; it's overwhelming. I'm very grateful for the kindness that they show not only to me but to my family”, added Neymar Jr.

Looking ahead Neymar Jr is keen to make an even bigger impact on the game in a country where it means so much and to help shape future generations in Saudi and beyond.

“When you become a star, when you become someone important in the football world, I think your influence grows immensely. I know I have a big influence today. I'm aware of my role. Cristiano Ronaldo is a big idol, one of the biggest names in football history, and so is Benzema.

“So we know our power, we know our influence, and what we want is to help. We want to influence all the kids and the youth to do the right things and to bring joy to everyone with our football”, reflected Neymar Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in youth football development was on brilliant display as the tour demonstrated in real life the Kingdom’s commitment to grow the game for all. Dreams came true for a number of girls and boys from a Saudi Arabian Football Federation youth regional training center in Riyadh, who got to meet with and show their skills off to their footballing hero Neymar Jr.

In the last three years, the number of youth regional training centers across the country climbed to 23; more than 300,000 boys and girls now play in the school’s league; there are 64 annual youth competitions across the country; and registered football coaches have jumped from 700 in 2019 to over 4,000 today.

Asked whether he felt Saudi Arabia would have a good team in 2034, if they were to host, Neymar Jr was emphatic in response: “Oh, definitely, definitely. I think that not only the Saudi Pro League but also the Saudi players are getting better every year in terms of quality and competitiveness. So that means they will definitely be more competitive in 2034.

“It's a long way to go, there's a lot of work to do, but I think they have everything to become one of the strongest teams in the tournament in 10 years’ time.”

Playing and living in a country with such passion for football, with 80% of the people playing, watching or engaging in the game, has clearly had an impact on the prolific forward and brings further motivation for growth.

“This opportunity to play in the Saudi league and live in their country is very important to the people. That's why I say I've been welcomed here; I'm very happy, and I'm sure it can only get better. For sure, other stars will come here. I think many will have the opportunity to come here, and I think everyone should have the opportunity to experience what I'm experiencing here”.

The official Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid – founded on the slogan ‘Growing. Together.’ – was submitted to FIFA at the end of July. The deciding vote on who will host the 2034 tournament will be made at the FIFA Congress on December 11 of this year.