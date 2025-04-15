Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Onana makes key decision on Man Utd future
Andre Onana is digging in his heels at Manchester United.

The Cameroon goalkeeper was dropped for Sunday's defeat at Newcastle after a series of error-ridden games.

The Sun says Saudi Pro League clus are in contact with Onana's about an end of season move to the Middle East.

However, Onana is determined to stay and prove himself at United.

The 29 year-old is in his second season at Old Trafford, after arriving from Inter Milan when SPL clubs first made their interest known.

The Saudi option remains, but Onana is insisting he only wants to stay with United.

