Man United linked with shock move for relegated 'keeper as Andre Onana struggles

Man United are reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as current number one, Andre Onana, continues to struggle.

The 29-year-old was excluded from the squad entirely as Man United suffered a humiliating 4-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Onana was directly responsible for Lyon’s two goals as Ruben Amorim’s side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their Europa League quarter final first-leg.

Amorim is said to be unconvinced with United’s current options between the sticks and the club are hoping to make things right with a move for freshly relegated Southampton ‘keeper Ramsdale, 26.

The Sun reports that the England international is increasingly likely to leave the South Coast club in the summer and has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

Ramsdale has been relegated from the English top flight three times, first with Bournemouth, then Sheffield United, and now Southampton.