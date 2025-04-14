Man Utd keeper Onana changes agents

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has changed agents.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting Onana made the switch earlier this year with the aim to negotiate a new contract at United.

However after his axing for the defeat at Newcastle, it's suggested Onana's new representation could now be seeking a new club for the goalkeeper.

The Cameroon international has hit a form slump in recent months, culminating in an error-ridden performance in Thursday's 2-2 draw in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Lyon.

Onana joined United in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan.

 

